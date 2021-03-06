I pulled up to the drive-thru window at In-N-Out a few nights ago when the restaurant associate informed me that the gentleman in the car ahead of me had already covered the cost of my meal. He didn’t know me, didn’t expect a thank-you for his kind deed, but he “paid it forward” anyway.
I think we’re often suspicious of strangers; rather than believing they’re someone who’s proficient in and worthy of kindness, we hoard our own good deeds and gestures until it feels convenient or merited, when what we really should be doing is meeting in the middle. Sometimes, a random and unsolicited act of kindness is the one thing people are craving most of all, the one thing that could make a whole world of difference in their day or their outlook on life. You don’t have to buy their next meal; a friendly smile and warm “hello” can go the same distance.
So if you’re reading this, kind sir from Washington State, thank you very much – for the hamburger and also for the reminder that kindness was always meant to be passed on.