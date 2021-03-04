This weekend, one of my goals is to sand a sun-beaten table on my back porch and refinish it.
Truthfully, this was a goal last weekend, and possibly the weekend before that. But when sunny days roll around, I want to be outside doing something fun with my family. And if it’s windy … well, that’s not really great for furniture refinishing.
And so, this table and I have been at a bit of a stalemate.
I did take a serious step forward, venturing into a hardware store to get the refinishing supplies.
Once I start, it’s a project I’ll enjoy. Taking something old and breathing new life into it is deeply satisfying to me.
I’ve resurrected a few pieces of furniture before, and every time, once I start going, I remember why I love doing it.
But when the sun is shining, the breeze is calm and summer hasn’t kicked in yet, it’s hard to choose a furniture project over family fun time!