Ah, the joys of new homeown-ership. We’re now living in a beautiful, comfortable home, but already we have faced several challenges. We’ve had problems with the plumbing twice. Thankfully, the seller has taken care of this problem.
The real challenge, however, is that the AC went bust. Right when the temperatures reached more than 100 degrees. Of course! And now we’re fighting with the home warranty company. It seems that all the negative reviews I have heard about home warranties are on point. The company refuses to pay for it.