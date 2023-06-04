I had to use Zoom during the pandemic. The first time, I was sure something would go wrong. It didn’t.
Soon enough I was video conferencing every week. We used Zoom for our congregation meetings. It was nice to see people’s faces up close with their names displayed. It made it easier to remember everyone’s name.
When we went back to meeting in person, I couldn’t remember names. I was so used to seeing their names. It didn’t help that we were initially wearing masks.
Meetings have returned to normal. Wearing masks is optional. We still have Zoom available.
This past week I took part in a Zoom demonstration because my partner couldn’t attend in person. I went into a back room at the hall and logged in. Then suddenly the lights went out. I was in total darkness. Talk about panic. Should I go somewhere else?
I got up to leave, and the lights turned back on. I didn’t realize that they were motion activated. I sat down, and we continued as if nothing had happened.