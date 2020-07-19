Where do all those missing socks end up?
I get tired hearing about COVID-19 and masks and the bad things happening in our world today. So today I want to keep it light. I think this is something that a lot of people will relate to: missing socks.
It happens a lot. I put 12 pairs of socks in the washer and only 11 will make it out. I check the basket and nope, nothing there. I always wondered where all those missing socks end up.
I finally heard from a washing machine repairman. “I used to scratch my head too about missing socks, until I became a washing machine/dryer mechanic,” he explained. “What I soon discovered was that socks were either between the inner basket and outer drum or actually stuck in the pumps below. Now and then a pair of panties as well.”
But, he added “I’ve never seen a sock make it past the water pump. But I wouldn’t say it doesn’t happen.”
So the mystery has been solved!