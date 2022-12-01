I was shocked to realize that my only brother is celebrating his 30th birthday today. When I graduated college and left Ohio for Yuma, he was only 5.
On some level in my mind, time is perpetually frozen there, locked on a memory of a sweet little boy with the world’s most mischievous giggle and an insatiable curiosity. He taught me patience by asking me a million questions on every subject in the world. “Why” might have been his favorite toddler word.
For the majority of his life, I’ve lived 2,000 miles away from him, but I was fortunate that my parents regularly sent him and our sisters out to visit me, allowing us to still build a relationship despite the distance and age differences.He has become an amazing adult – funny, kind and smart. He sees the world through his own unique perspective, and still gives the best bear hugs.
And yet as he turns 30, once again, I can’t help but wonder ... where does the time go?