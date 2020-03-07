In the Technicolor hodge-podge of utility bills and postcards and photos from the East Coast embellishing my refrigerator, there’s a greeting card proclaiming that “every day is a place we’ve never been before.”
I love the idea of approaching each day like a new adventure to embark on, as though we’re tourists coming face-to-face with something spectacular and photo-worthy – because when you pause to ponder it, every day is a once in a lifetime occasion that never occurs the same way twice.
So in the midst of whatever’s taking up space on your agenda today, I hope you take time to notice old things anew, and all the other things you might otherwise miss. And I hope you experience it all just like a tourist, open-eyed and determined to uncover all the hidden gems in a place you’ve never been before.