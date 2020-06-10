In July 1978, the “Tison Gang” terrorized Arizona, even causing Yumans to fear going outside, during a crime spree that left six people dead, including a young Marine and his family who were murdered along U.S. 95 north of Yuma.
Gary Tison, Randy Greenawalt, Donald Tison, Raymond Tison and Ricky Tison were those gangsters.
In February 1989, Alvie Kiles beat his girlfriend to death in their Yuma home with a bumper jack, and then killed her two daughters. One was later found in a canal in Mexico. The other has never been found.
In June 2005, Preston Strong killed a family of six in Yuma, in what came to be known as the “La Mesa Street Murders.”
Strong also killed a Yuma physician.
All of these cases have one thing in common – Arizona police officers and investigators were responsible for these criminals’ eventual arrest or capture, or in the case of the Tison Gang, of the death of Donald Tison in a shootout.
Where would we be today if it weren’t for those law officers?