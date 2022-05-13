I recently found a new place to secretly store cash in my house and wondered, “Where to most people hide their valuables?”
A quick internet search revealed some unusual answers: picture frames, litter boxes, freezers, potted plants, books, toilet tanks and fake product containers that look like the real thing (think bleach or scouring powder).
According to one article, burglars don’t like to get dirty and usually will avoid digging through kitty litter, potting soil and flour. But they will search picture frames. And the article recommends if you hide something in the freezer, make sure it is inconspicuous. A good place that will evade burglars’ attention is a secret compartment behind or under drawers or cabinets.
As for bad hiding spots, avoid the places where burglars will search first: nightstands, underwear drawers, cookie jars, empty vases and medicine cabinets (Burglars often are also looking for drugs).
My secret spot wasn’t mentioned in any of the articles I read, which means I could be a cunning genius – until I forget where it is!