If you look above next to my name, you can see I’m a page designer here at the Yuma Sun.
My favorite page to design for our readers is our sports page, but I often find myself struggling to decide which stories to run. Of course, we give prominent placement to stories about local and Arizona sports teams.
But as for lower on the section front or inside pages, I often am uncertain about the stories’ appeal.
This is where we need your help, readers. We want to run stories that you’re interested in and care about. What sports and teams would you like to see covered?
Conversely, we also want to know what sports and teams you ARE NOT interested in.
Please email your thoughts to jnieblas@yumasun.com, and thank you.