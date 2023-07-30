Why has food shopping become so complica-ted?
I recently went to a grocery store that shall remain nameless to pick up a few things. And as often happens, I spotted items along the way that I grabbed as well. One of them was a watermelon on sale for $2.99.
At the self-checkout, I put in my phone number so I could get the sale prices for my items since I had signed up for the special “membership” prices. But when I scanned the watermelon, it rang up at $4.99. That wasn’t right, so I called over the store employee who explained that I needed a digital coupon for the lower price. To get it, I had to go to the store’s app and “clip” the coupon on the app and then scan the barcode. But why???
I already signed up for their “special” prices. Why isn’t that enough? Why do I have to jump more hoops? Why can’t shopping just be simple?