When people have issues with something as funda-mental as your very existence, existing can be rather difficult. Those who “fit in” and those who stand at the margins can have remarkably different realities. It’s unsurprising, then, that some take for granted the blessing of never feeling unsafe or wondering whether their neighbor sees them as human.
Believe it or not, this topic is relevant to discussing film. People have always had opinions on who belongs in film. I’m of the thought that films should be as diverse as human experience. I’ve had great fun sharing favorites for various history, heritage and celebration months, but if you ever asked why it matters, it’s because films help teach us empathy.
No matter your background, it’s good to know the stories of other peoples and understand where they’re coming from. The essence of art is to share meaning – film and television especially are beautiful art forms capable of great cultural exchange and provoking thought.