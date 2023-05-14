With the migrant influx such a big part of the news recently, I don’t blame some people for being afraid of the “invasion,” as some people have called it.

I have to admit I grew up scared of the people who jumped the fence. The first few years of my life, I literally lived a stone’s throw from the border fence and my first ever impression of migrants was that they must be bad people because the “police” were always chasing after them.

