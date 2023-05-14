With the migrant influx such a big part of the news recently, I don’t blame some people for being afraid of the “invasion,” as some people have called it.
I have to admit I grew up scared of the people who jumped the fence. The first few years of my life, I literally lived a stone’s throw from the border fence and my first ever impression of migrants was that they must be bad people because the “police” were always chasing after them.
Also, every time a house was broken into or a car stolen, locals blamed the “illegals.”
It wasn’t until I moved away from the border and actually met and got to know migrants, even of the undocumented kind, that I learned they are one of the kindest, hard-working people around and they’re here doing the backbreaking low-paying jobs that many Americans don’t want to do. They are also the most law-abiding since the last thing they want is to get into trouble and be deported.
It’s safe to say, I’m no longer afraid of migrants.