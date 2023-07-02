This is a dreaded time for pet parents. The loud booms of fireworks terrify our poor furbabies. According to veterinarians.org, more pets are lost on this date than at any other time of the year. There is a 30% increase in pets that run away due to being scared, with less than a quarter being returned to their owners.

Some website tips: Be present so pets don’t experience the loud bangs alone. Stay calm. If you’re stressed, it will cause more anxiety for your pet.

