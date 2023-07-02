This is a dreaded time for pet parents. The loud booms of fireworks terrify our poor furbabies. According to veterinarians.org, more pets are lost on this date than at any other time of the year. There is a 30% increase in pets that run away due to being scared, with less than a quarter being returned to their owners.
Some website tips: Be present so pets don’t experience the loud bangs alone. Stay calm. If you’re stressed, it will cause more anxiety for your pet.
The website suggests long walks before fireworks begin to get rid of excess energy. It also suggests playing videos of fireworks a couple of times a day, gradually increasing the volume to desensitize them.
Pet parents can also talk to their vets about using medication or CBD to relax them. Another possibility is crating. Throw a blanket over it to create a comfy shelter.
I still enjoy watching fireworks. They’re beautiful! I just wish they weren’t so terrifying for pets. I’m still hoping someone someday invents silent fireworks.