Someone mentioned to me she felt better than usual after recovering from the vaccine. I experienced the same thing. The night of the first and second vaccine I started to feel sick and the next day I was down for the count. I slept most of those days. But then it’s like a curtain lifted, the sunshine came in, and I felt great. I had so much energy, I got so much work done. Unfortunately, the next day I was back to my usual “I could use more energy” self.
Some people are afraid of the potential side effects. In the scheme of things, it’s really minor. One day of discomfort. One day of not feeling so well. In exchange for protection from a potentially deadly virus. Without question, I wanted the vaccine. Only 1 in a million have had serious side effects. Some have no side effects at all. Like my husband (frowning at him). Dr. Magu from YRMC pointed out that people take medications every day that have more risks than the vaccine. And believe me, that one day or two of feeling ill is nothing compared to getting COVID. I know.