An article from The Atlantic noted that it’s a popular habit among TV viewers nowadays. But the writer is horrified by the “needless gashing of all those scenes.” His neighbors always do it because sometimes it’s hard to hear, or someone is trying to sleep, or they’re only half paying attention, and the subtitles are right there waiting to be flipped on, so … why not?
His response: “Because now, instead of focusing my attention on the performances, the costumes, the cinematography, the painstakingly mixed sound, and how it all works together to tell a story and transport me into an alternate world, my eyes keep getting yanked downward to read words I can already hear.”
He asked a filmmaker what they thought. He was all for it if it meant viewers can better follow the dialogue.
That’s right. Not everything on the screen is art.
