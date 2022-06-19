Shouldn’t buying a car be a nice experience? It’s a major purchase and should feel more rewarding. But for me, every time I have bought a car at a dealership, it has been a long and drawn out process.
I recently spent a whole day in Phoenix, including driving up and down three hours each way, to buy a car. Exhausting! And I had done my homework. I had researched the car I wanted, found the dealership that had the exact car with the features I needed. I had prequalified for the financing. I thought I was all ready for a quick transaction. I just wanted to test drive it first and, if I liked it, sign the papers.
It still turned out to be an hours-long ordeal. And now the finance manager has asked if I can drop by for five minutes on Monday to sign more papers. Six hours driving to sign a couple of papers? Ugh.
Unfortunately, the local dealership didn’t have the car I wanted, with the features I wanted, at the price I wanted. I would have loved to have given them my business -- and it would have saved me so much time.