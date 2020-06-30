OK, we’re headed into the July 4th holiday weekend.
Along with everyone needing to “do the right thing” as it pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic and Yuma County’s skyrocketing numbers, keep in mind that it’s dry, dry, dry out there, and we don’t need someone to have a stupid moment, light off some fireworks, or whatever, and start a brush fire along the Colorado River.
Arizona is already ablaze with a number of wildfires burning a swath across the Grand Canyon State.
The reason I bring this up is a news photographer friend got a great shot of a tanker dropping slurry on another fire, this one outside Las Vegas, and I thought, “Wow! That would be cool to shoot.”
Then I immediately thought, “Uh, no, it wouldn’t be cool, not at the expense of vegetation, dwellings and lives.”
So, please, have pity on a photographer who would rather hang out in his wading pool and grill burgers this weekend, than have to photograph a fire along the river.
That being said, happy birthday America!