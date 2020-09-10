As much as I love the cooler temperatures this week, I was filled with a sense of dread.
The cooler conditions were courtesy of the massive windstorm that nailed Yuma this week.
And what comes with that wind? Allergies.
It just takes a little whirlwind of dust and pollen to create that horrible cocktail of ickiness that sends one’s allergies into a tailspin.
Normally, when allergies strike, it isn’t too much of a big deal.
But now, we’re very aware of COVID-19 and its symptoms, which overlap a bit with those symptoms that plague allergy sufferers.
Coughing? Congestion? Runny nose? Could be allergies or it could be something else – and that is likely to freak people out a bit.
I’ve seen people scatter in fear when someone sneezes at the store, so I can only imagine the reactions an allergy sufferer would get.
If you suffer from allergies, you’ve got my sympathies. Personally, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that this last windstorm spares me, too!