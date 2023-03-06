I saw in one of Sun staffer Mara Knaub’s recent Comings and Goings columns that Mike Shelhamer is passing along the torch as owner of Old Town Wine Cellar in downtown Yuma to Kim Maloney.
I only occasionally frequented the business, but what I appreciated about Shelhamer was he not only carried a large selection of nice wines but also was a font of wine wisdom.
Once when I visited the shop, I assumed only certain wines could be consumed with certain foods and that to do otherwise was sacrilege. I asked Shelhamer what he considered to be some proper wine and food pairings.
I forget how the conversation evolved, but what I took from it was that he believed people should feel free to drink the wine they liked with whatever they wanted to eat.
I thought that was sound, practical and liberating advice.
With that, I propose a toast to Mike Shelhamer, Kim Maloney and Old Town Wine Cellar.