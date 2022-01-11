My favorite season is winter. I love winter because Christmas and New Year’s are really close together and
I loved spending the holidays with my family. Not only that, but it’s sweater and jacket season. That means I can be a bad boy with my leather jacket or comfy with some warm slippers and a stylish hoodie.
Winter is also perfect for boots. I’m a huge fan of boots mainly because I love seeing them shine after I’ve polished them and polishing boots in itself is just so soothing.
Speaking of soothing, you can get cozy in bed with a couple of blankets and some hot chocolate and cookies. Then, you can put on some iconic Christmas movies that just bring you back to a simpler time. There are so many good Christmas movies you can watch, but that’s old news because Christmas is long gone.
One thing is for certain, though, “Die Hard” is definitely a Christmas movie.