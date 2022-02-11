Winter in Yuma? Not this year!
Techni-cally, we are in winter. But it sure doesn’t feel like it. We are entering mid-February with highs in the 80s. Yes, 80s!
When I moved back to Yuma in 2012, we had a couple of hard freezes where temps dropped to the 20s and endangered crops. I also remember mornings when I had to scrape the ice off my truck’s windshield.
It doesn’t seem to have gotten that cold again in recent years. Those freezing days now are just a distant memory.
I went to Walmart on Wednesday morning and saw some people in shorts and flip-flops. The weather has gotten so pleasant at night that I am thinking of putting away my extra warm winter blanket and flannel pajamas for the season.
Although I am enjoying the current conditions, are they a precursor to an early summer with extra toasty days and searing heat? Could be, so take advantage of our glorious weather while you can.