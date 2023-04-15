I’ve been hearing a lot of discussion lately about new trends in treating obesity with GLP-1 agonists.
The main issue for most folks hoping to benefit is that insurance companies typically don’t cover them and if they do, they do so only for diabetics.
If you want to pay for them without insurance, you’re easily looking at something like $1-1.7k per fill.
I suppose it’s the way it goes – advances in medicine take time before becoming readily accessible to all. But it’s sad. There’s certainly a high demand for treating obesity.
Some might argue that all one needs is a proper diet and exercise regimen but that fails to account for those with medical conditions or other circumstances that make maintaining a healthy weight impossible. Lacking access, those people might have to make peace with developing co-morbidities or consider serious surgery.
I wish medicine could offer us more now – in this and so many other areas.
