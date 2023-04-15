I’ve been hearing a lot of discussion lately about new trends in treating obesity with GLP-1 agonists.

The main issue for most folks hoping to benefit is that insurance companies typically don’t cover them and if they do, they do so only for diabetics.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you