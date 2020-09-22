College football is officially back.
That’s because the SEC is back.
My life is back in order thanks to the Florida Gators returning to the gridiron Saturday versus Ole Miss.
The only meaningful time of the year is when SEC football is being played. That’s the No. 1 priority for any human that was raised in the South.
This is our second religion.
Come Saturday, my hopes and expectations to make a college football playoff run will be through the roof.
With that being said, unless I’m scheduled to work on a Saturday, I will be 100% unavailable. I will be glued to my TV and yelling at it like I am physically in attendance. The players – and my neighbors – will feel the impact I bring to the game with my obnoxious screaming.
The return to normalcy is here. All I need on Saturday is for the orange and blue to walk out with a win.
Go Gators.