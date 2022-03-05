As an industry that’s largely dominated by men in front of and behind the camera, Hollywood’s quite well-known for its glass ceiling. There’s a lot of talk on shattering that ceiling, but did you know it wasn’t always there? Back in cinema’s earliest days, women were a lot more involved in film production.
Filmmaking got its start in the late 1800s and in the early 1900s, a lot of experimentation was going on. There weren’t set roles. The pay wasn’t great and film production wasn’t glamorous, so women dominated pretty much all aspects of film production during the silent film era.
As studios unionized, talkies came into existence and the studio system solidified (and then broke up), a lot of changes would influence who worked in Hollywood. But throughout the entirety of film (and media) history, women have made significant contributions–which I’ll continue to explore this month. But personally, I owe Lucille Ball my life for making Star Trek possible!