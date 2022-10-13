I was raised a die-hard Cleveland sports fan. I grew up in northern Ohio, and it never occurred to me to like another city’s teams. Cleveland teams had my heart.
When I moved to Arizona, I allowed myself to have a West Coast baseball team, and landed on the San Diego Padres.
I’ve grown to love the Padres, but now I’m facing a conundrum.
There is a chance, however remote, that the San Diego Padres and the Cleveland Guardians could both make it to the World Series.
Granted, the odds are pretty slim.
Cleveland has to make it past the Yankees. ESPN gives the Guardians a 37.7% chance of advancing, and puts Cleveland’s World Series odds at 2.9%
San Diego has to beat the Dodgers, and ESPN gives them a 24.8% chance of advancing. Their World Series odds are 3.5%.
It’s hard to predict what will happen, but boy, I hope they both make it to the Series! Wouldn’t that be a great underdog story?