You may have read recently in the Yuma Sun that Somerton native Carolina Moreno helped Southern Oregon University’s women’s wrestling team win a national title. The story mentioned Moreno was a two-time state wrestling champion at Kofa, as is her younger brother Damian, and that her father, Jose “Pepe” Moreno, won back-to-back titles at Cibola in the 1990s.
I’m now reminded that the Moreno family’s wrestling legacy is even more extensive.
Carolina’s youngest brother, Jose Gael Moreno, ranked sixth in the state last year and fourth this year with Kofa.
One of two of her uncles on her father’s side, Roy, won a state title with Kofa in ‘87, while the other, Julio, wrestled on the Kofa and Arizona State University teams.
Roy’s son Airam placed second at state as a wrestler at Queen Creek High School and now coaches Kofa’s boys’ team.
Jose “Pepe” Moreno’s brother-in-law, Josh Castro, won a state wrestling title at Cibola in 2001.
“Julio and Roy got it going, and we just continued it,” Jose said.