You may have read recently in the Yuma Sun that Somerton native Carolina Moreno helped Southern Oregon University’s women’s wrestling team win a national title. The story mentioned Moreno was a two-time state wrestling champion at Kofa, as is her younger brother Damian, and that her father, Jose “Pepe” Moreno, won back-to-back titles at Cibola in the 1990s.

I’m now reminded that the Moreno family’s wrestling legacy is even more extensive.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you