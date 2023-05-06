You might be tempted to dismiss the importance of movies and TV because they’re just “entertainment” but you’d be wrong to do so because they’re a substantial part of our culture at large. We’ve long strayed from the oral tradition and epics like Gilgamesh or Homer’s “Odyssey” but we now have our “Roots” and our “Golden Girls”, “Game of Thrones” and “The Exorcist” – media that for better or for worse, tell something about our values, our hopes, our fears and sometimes even our traumas.
Consider the cultural impact of Disney films and Star Wars, too. Our favorite stories can be an escape but can also become integral parts of our identities. And the writers behind those stories deserve their due. The Writers Guild of America went on strike this week and it’s a big moment for writers everywhere. Not only does it aim to preserve screenwriting as a sustainable career for anyone but it’s a reminder that writers play a huge role in our society. It’s not just entertainment, it’s a living that touches us all.