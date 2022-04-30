So I’m in Tempe as I write this right now–specifically at the main ASU campus visiting a good deal of my old haunts. There are so many spots where I used to spend hours writing about film for classes and it’s funny now to be writing news in these places instead.
It was also just a little over two years ago that I was studying here as usual with no clue as to the changes that COVID would bring. I can’t even imagine now what I’d be doing if there wasn’t a pandemic. Chances are, I might have stayed in Tempe longer, but I wouldn’t write news.
I admittedly do miss a good deal of the city: riding the light rail, walking from campus through Mill Avenue and wandering the lake. But there’s a time for everything, right? Now, I enjoy telling people’s stories and learning new things each day writing for Yuma. It’s a treasure of its own.