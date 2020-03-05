I saw an interesting article on Mashable this week about ways to greet someone without shaking hands, with the goal of avoiding germs.
Among the suggestions were miming fist bumps, just saying hello, waving, tipping your hat, nodding, doing an air high-five (where no hands actually touch), saluting, air kissing or offering a raincheck for a future handshake.
Also suggested? Doing the live long and prosper sign from Star Trek or making a peace sign — both OK options.
But there was one I had never heard of before: “Touch feet.” Apparently, people in China and Iran are doing this, where people greet each other with a little nod before tapping each other’s feet. It’s been dubbed the Wuhan Shake.
It’s not going to spread illness, so it makes sense, but I have to wonder who started this. Given the variety of other options, how did one come to the foot-to-foot conclusion? I have no idea, but I give them points for creativity!