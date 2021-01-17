Many winter visitors have asked if they’ll be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine in Yuma County or if they have to go back home for it. Dr. Bharat Magu, chief medical officer at Yuma Regional Medical Center, answered that question.
In sharing news of the Yuma Civic Center being prepared for future mass vaccinations, he said that the vaccinations will include winter visitors. All they need is a local address. I know a lot of winter visitors are actually winter residents because they own property here.
Initially YRMC had concerns that winter visitors who received the first dose might not be around 28 days later for the second dose and the Moderna vaccine being administered in Yuma County might not be available in their hometowns. Consequently, winter visitors who get the Moderna vaccine in Yuma will need to stay here long enough to receive the second shot. A person can’t take the Moderna vaccine and then switch to the Pfizer vaccine for the second dose.
I’m sure many winter visitors and residents are relieved to hear this!