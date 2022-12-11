It’s that time of the year when the Yuma Sun asks readers for their business wishes. What businesses would you like to see come to Yuma County? Do you have a favorite store or restaurant you wish would open here? What kind of services do you think are needed in the area?
You might think your wishes don’t matter, but Yuma developers have personally told me that they share the annual list with potential developers and investors, especially those that they are trying to lure. And I’m told some of the businesses that often top the list are seriously considering Yuma. So you never know – seeing their business on the list might make them seal the deal.