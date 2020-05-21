Yuma Regional Medical Center posted a terrific video this week called Sweet Tweets – Hospital Week Edition. It’s a take on Jimmy Fallon’s #MeanTweets, but a much better spin.
In it, YRMC team members read some of the comments from recent patients and respond to the comments.
It’s really heart-warming, in particular the last minute or so with Veronica Robinson, R.N. She reads a message from a parent about a night in the neonatal intensive care unit, when their infant son was struggling. As the nurse reads the message, it’s clear just how much she cares – as does each of these team members showcased here.
Working in a health care environment, there’s an emotional aspect that is often intangible for people outside of the facility. This video though? It really brings that point home.
To our health care workers – you are amazing. Thanks for all you do. And readers, check out the video at www.facebook.com/yumaregional - click on videos.