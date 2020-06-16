Two weeks ago a YUHSD coach texted me a tweet showing a Phoenix-area high school’s athletes using the school’s athletic facilities. The message seemed to be, “If other schools have been cleared to return to workouts, why haven’t we?”
YUHSD athletic programs were cleared to begin “limited activity” on Monday, but it does seem as though they’re a few weeks behind many other schools. Whereas YUHSD programs are in “Phase 1,” I’ve seen schools entering “Phase 2,” during which the use of equipment like balls becomes allowed.
Let’s face it: YUHSD schools are already at a disadvantage when it comes to competing against Phoenix-area schools. Falling two or so weeks behind in workouts only adds to the disadvantage.
You can’t fault the district for taking a cautious approach. But you also can’t fault coaches if they feel the deck is stacked against them even more so when it comes to competing against Phoenix-area schools.