I am always inspired by athletes – although not the ones we see on TV.
I’m talking about the people who are outside in Yuma’s heat, working their tails off to stay fit and active.
There are people of all ages running, walking and cycling through my neighborhood.
Teens running sprints. Families zipping around on bikes. Couples walking hand in hand.
I don’t see them at the hottest times of the day, but from early morning right until lunch, and from about 6 p.m. on? They are out there working it.
And, readers, regardless of the hour, this heat right now is miserable. But for these folks, the heat isn’t stopping them.
I know that when it comes to athletes, people tend to be in awe of the Lebron James or the Serena Williams of the world. And don’t get me wrong – professional athletes are amazing too.
But it’s inspirational to see Yumans out there in July, striving for their goals!