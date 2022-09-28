One of my life goals is to avoid driving in Los Angeles, and last weekend, I was reminded why.
I don’t understand how people can spend their lives sitting in those L.A. traffic jams.
It is mind-boggling to me.
A 20-mile stretch took us well over an hour to drive, inching along at a pace slower than a sloth.
I’m not sure what the delay was. There was no sign of an accident, no debris in the road. Just people sitting on a freeway that had become a parking lot.
A 2019 report found that the average L.A. driver spends 119 hours a year stuck in traffic. The national average was 54 hours a year, according to CNBC.
I take for granted how easy it is to get around Yuma County. Yes, we have “traffic” – especially in the winter or during big events. My normal 5-minute drive might take 10 minutes … but it’s nothing compared to what the folks in L.A. endure!
