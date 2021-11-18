At the Yuma Sun, we’re always looking for ways to help out the community.
This month, in honor of Thanksgiving, we’re collecting non-perishable food items to donate to Crossroads Mission.
Crossroads prepares over 400 meals a day, serving everyone from program participants and shelter occupants to those in need. According to its website, the agency feeds homeless men, women and children, but also people who simply can’t make ends meet. They might have shelter, but they are food insecure, uncertain of when they will eat again.
It’s a problem across Yuma County, but one in which we can make a difference.
November to me is a month that celebrates the harvest and giving thanks, capped off with a giant Thanksgiving meal. And I like knowing that we’re doing what we can to help make sure everyone has a seat at a table somewhere.
Readers, if you’d like to donate, drop off any non-perishable food items at our office, 2055 S. Arizona Ave.
And as always, thanks so much!