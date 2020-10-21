Yuma, we have some work to do.
A WalletHub Study released Tuesday, listed 2020’s Best Small Cities in America and Yuma came in … wait for it … 1,027 on the list.
Are you kidding me?
According to WalletHub, “With the COVID-19 pandemic spurring some Americans to migrate out of big cities, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report … to help Americans put down roots in places offering good quality of life and affordability. It compared more than 1,200 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000, “across 43 key indicators of livability. They ranged from housing costs and school-system quality to restaurants per capita and COVID-19 cases in the last seven days per 100,000 residents.”
And we came in 1,027th?
I find that, well, rather upsetting considering 17 Arizona small cities came in ahead of Yuma, including Sahuarita (439), Marana (481), Oro Valley (550), Buckeye (722), Sierra Vista (798) and Florence (844).
I don’t buy it, or believe it.
On the bright side Yuma didn’t come in behind Gila Bend or Ajo.