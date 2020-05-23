As things slowly return to “normal” (whatever that means anymore), my hope is that we don’t let go of what we’ve gained during this experience. In trudging through this pandemic and the inevitable impacts of it together, the roots of camaraderie stretch deeper and stronger than ever.
As a “newcomer” to Yuma, it’s been nothing short of beautiful to witness the way the community rallies around one another in intentional and creative ways when times are difficult and uncertain and, by default, a little bit frightening. I’ve seen random acts of kindness and selflessness spring up all over, and having been on the receiving end of a few of these, I’m grateful to be calling this place “home.”
In the coming days and weeks and unknowns, let’s not forget the power of supporting one another in even the simplest of ways, whether it’s from across the table, across the street or across town. And let’s not forget that’s a power we all can wield.