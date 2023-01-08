Every-thing costs more than it did five years ago. We see the result of inflation every time we buy something.
But, interestingly, it seems Yuma County residents are pretty chill about it. According to a study that reveals each Arizona county’s stress inflation levels, or “stressflation.” Yuma County has the lowest.
MyBioSource.com, a biotechnical products distribution company, conducted a study of physical and mental distress data from County Health Rankings over the last five years in counties across Arizona.
The county with the highest “stressflation” level was Gila County, with a 6% increase over the last five years. More specifically, citizens here had a 3% increase in physical stress, as well as 3% increase in mental stress, according to the report.
The place with the lowest “stressflation” was Yuma County at 2%, which had a 1% increase in rate of mental stress and a 1% change in physical stress.
Do you agree? Are you feeling stressed by inflation? Or you’re just rolling with it?