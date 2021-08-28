OK, all of you who think I talk too much about motor-sports, turn the page, because this is going to bore you.
Here’s the deal. Dave Moody, NASCAR Radio host, said recently that Kyle Larson is the best race car driver ever. Yes, e-v-e-r!
And I’m thinking he’s right. Larson, the current NASCAR point leader, is absolutely incredible, in any race car, in any venue, be it dirt, asphalt, oval or road course.
He’s so good that another commentator is begging anyone to do whatever they can to get Larson into the 2022 Indy 500.
Why am I telling you this?
Because Yuma dirt track fans know Larson. He raced in the Winter Heat Sprint Car Series at Cocopah Speedway in 2015 and 2016.
And he was undeniably the best of the best.
Heck, he even helped his team win a golf match at Rio Colorado Golf Course in Somerton.
So, I just wanted to point out that if you didn’t see one of those races, you missed seeing a genuine legend in the making.