Yuma’s climate is amazing for a variety of reasons, but this week, it occurred to me how awesome it is for doing laundry.
On Tuesday night, I washed several items that had to be hung up to dry. I ran out of room to hang stuff up, but within a few hours, everything hanging was dry, and I could wash and hang up the next load.
That’s not the case in some climates. In Ohio, if I hung something up in the house to dry, it mightbe ready the next day.
We often hung stuff to dry in the backyard, but we were at the whim of Mother Nature in Ohio. I can’t tell you how many times I had to rewash clothes because an unexpected storm rolled through and soaked the laundry.
That’s really not a concern in Yuma.
Here the biggest concern is probably a sudden wind storm blowing the laundry off to the sand dunes – but it dries so quickly that’s not really a challenge!