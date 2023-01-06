The schtick of a 40-year-old guy I follow on Instagram is posting about lessons he has learned late in life. These life hacks have made everyday tasks so much easier for him.
He recently posted about simple methods to cut onions, dispose of bacon grease and separate egg whites from the yolk.
But the one post that caught my attention was about microwave ovens. He discovered that the devices’ beeping sound could be silenced simply by the press of a button. If the microwave doesn’t have a designated button with a mute symbol, the sound can be silenced by holding down the No. 2 button on the display until it beeps.
Who knew? I didn’t, and I am sure many others didn’t either.
So (not that I am speaking from personal experience) the next time you decide to cheat on your diet and don’t want your family to hear you heating yesterday’s leftovers late at night, just shush the microwave.