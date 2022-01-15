This week I had the honor to co-host Thursdays at the Theatre at the Historic Yuma Theatre again and anyone who knows me knows that I love discussing culture through film. This month’s film that we screened was especially interesting to me as the topic of Hollywood’s notion of “voodoo” versus Haitian Vodou is a case study in the dangers of misrepresentation.
There’s a dissertation out there that explores this at length, discussing how our imagined version of “voodoo” in our entertainment has a harmful effect on the African Diaspora religion’s practitioners.
But what I really enjoyed about Zombi Child (2019) is that it presents a more human, tangible side to this religion. I can’t promise total accuracy, but it provides a stark contrast between exoticized voodoo and a practice that grieves but focuses on connection–and more broadly, the history that never really dies. If you’re looking for some interesting cinema, I can’t recommend Thursdays at the Theatre enough!