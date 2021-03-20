One year ago this past Tuesday, COVID-19 shuttered schools across Yuma County and introduced students, their families and educators to the world of remote/distance/virtual learning – a few overused buzzwords from 2020 that elicit a nervous twitch these days, along with “unprecedented” and “new normal.”
I think it’s appropriate – and very moving, I might add – that a year later, students are back in their classrooms (with the exception of those who’ve opted to continue learning at home). Granted, there are series of COVID-conscious protocols still in place at most learning sites, from masking to visitors to extracurriculars. But it’s nice to see the dust seemingly start to settle following a year of such uncertainty and upheaval.
Cheers to you, teachers and learners of all ages. As an education reporter, I deeply respect your resilience and resolve to show up on even the toughest of days; as a common citizen, I’m deeply inspired by those acts. Thank you for sharing so much of your journey with me. You’re all champions in my book.