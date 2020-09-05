The mandated mid-semester shuttering of Arizona schools this spring tilted students’ world on its axis, introducing them to a wildly unique set of circumstances. Amid the uncertainty, disappointment and other accompanying emotions, Yuma’s students have approached it all with graciousness and a genuine effort to make the most of it. There’s no doubt that they’re the real MVPs here.
I was chatting with a principal this week who said she’s encouraged her students to keep a journal this school year as a way to document their experience, express how they feel in these unprecedented moments and maintain a sort of time capsule to flip back through when COVID-19 and remote learning are distant memories. It’s also an opportunity to shift their perspective, she said — they’re acquiring an array of “stories to tell their grandchildren someday.”
What a brilliant way to acknowledge and validate what students are going through while also pointing toward silver linings. As adults, I think there’s a lesson for us here, too.