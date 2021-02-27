I took piano lessons for about 12 years growing up, but it had been a solid two since I’d touched a set of ivory keys, and I missed it; so a few weeks ago, I bought an electric keyboard. Reacquainting with an old instrument, I’m finding, is an elixir of joy and also very wonky and awkward, much like re-learning to ride a bike after decades spent without one. (I feel sorry for my neighbors, in all honesty.)
My mom put me in lessons when I was six, no doubt because she’d grown tired of the cacophonic beating and banging I composed on the upright in our living room. I had a phenomenal teacher who exposed me to the wonders of transposition, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Mozart’s Moonlight Sonata, but the most powerful thing she taught me about music (and about life, too, frankly) is that “it doesn’t matter where you’re coming from – what matters is where you’re going.”
Throughout life, that philosophy has stuck with me. Whatever your shortcomings in the past hour or the past decade, take heart; they’re just chord progressions in this ever-onward journey.