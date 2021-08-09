My longtime high school and college friend made his MLB debut two weeks ago for the Toronto Blue Jays. It’s been quite remarkable to observe his journey through the minors and now in The Show.
The Blue Jays have one west coast trip remaining this season and it begins Tuesday night in Anaheim.
Obviously, I’m going to support. Since he’s a reliever, he may not even pitch. However, I do get to experience a potential once in a lifetime opportunity.
A guy that is better than Babe Ruth is starting Wednesday night. Yes, Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound – a man that holds a sub-3.0 ERA while also leading baseball in home runs.
I have no dog in the fight, but being able to watch my friend Kirby Snead, Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Ohtani this week is going to be a treat. I’ll also enjoy a cool mid-August summer night in Los Angeles – a city I’ll be visiting for the first time.