Yuma County is currently installing speed cushions in my Foothills neighbor-hood.According to the City of Arlington, Va., government website, “speed cushions are rounded raised areas of asphalt or prefabricated rubber constructed across the roadway width. (They are) traffic calming devices intended to slow traffic speeds on low volume, low speed roads. (They) allow larger vehicles, especially fire trucks, to straddle them without significantly slowing down.”
Speed cushions differ from speed bumps and speed humps.
• Speed bumps, according to trafficsafetystore.com, reduce speed to 2-5 mph. They are up to 4 inches high.
• Speed humps are a gentler form of speed bumps, notes the Seattle government website. They extend the full width of a street and are longer (12’ long) and less aggressive (3” high mounds) than speed bumps. They cut speed down to 5-10 mph.
• Speed cushions: Reduce speed to 15-20 mph, says the Federal Highway Administration. They are usually 6 feet wide, 7 feet long and up to 3.5 inches high.
Please hurry, county! We need to slow down the out-of-control lead-foots.