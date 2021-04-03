I made it through 2020 (and 2021, thus far) unscathed by COVID-19 – but seasonal allergies did me in. I took advantage of the sublime weather conditions last weekend and spent the bulk of Saturday and Sunday outdoors, resulting in a Monday planted indoors and down for the count with congested sinuses and a raspy whisper. Sick days were much more glamorous when I was a kid.
It seems the last 365-plus days have had much to say in terms of slowing down, and even now as things gradually tilt and shift toward “normalcy,” the things we’ve learned in 2020 urge us in a forget-me-not sort of way to carry them forward into our new routines. This week I’ve (forcibly) rested, ordered spicy curry and concocted cocktails of cold medicine and hot lemon water, and while I hope those aren’t the makings of a new modus operandi, I’m grateful for the reminder to slow down amidst the hustle of things once in a while.
Stay well, my friends – and FYI, your local Fry’s store has a nice display of medicinals for all your allergy needs. ‘Tis the season.